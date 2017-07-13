Dem Senator On Trump World: ‘They Lie As Easily As They Breathe’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s White House is in more turmoil than ever, as it turns out that Donald Trump Jr. just provided the entire world with email evidence that he was more than willing to collude with a Russian national to try and fix an election by collecting dirt on 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Ever since the fact that Trump Jr. met with a shady Russian lawyer came out, everyone in Trump World has been spinning madly in order to try and make all of this potentially criminal activity seem like it means nothing. More than anything, they have lied through their teeth to do so. Well, there is one person who is willing to call them out for being lying liars: Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

Senator Whitehouse appeared on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes on Wednesday evening, and ripped the folks in Trump World a new one on this issue. He also said that the Trump Jr. emails take on a new legal meaning – and that it means people need to stop talking to the press and start talking under oath. Of course, for pathological liars, this is a huge deal, because lying under oath is a crime.

Senator Whitehouse said to host Chris Hayes:

“If there’s been a legal violation here – and this very strong indications that there has – then you’re dealing with things like indictments, and the House potentially beginning impeachment proceedings, and people having to start talking under oath, instead of you know, talking out on the airwaves, where they lie as easily as they breathe.”

BOOM! That is exactly what we need to hear. These people are covering something up, and that becomes more evident by the hour. Donald Trump himself might be protected from criminal indictments – the idea of indicting a sitting president is definitely an open question – but whether or not the people around him can be indicted certainly is not.

Thank you, Senator Whitehouse for speaking truth to power. Keep it up, and we might just get rid of this criminal excuse for an administration yet.

Watch the video below:

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images