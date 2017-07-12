Apparently Donald Trump Has An Imaginary Xenophobic Friend Named Jim

Now that we’ve known Donald Trump well for a while now, we should all know that the man who occupies the Oval Office (for now) likes to make sh*t up. His mind even manufactures people, like his former spokesman John Barron, who was actually Trump. Since the campaign trail, though, Trump has been talking about his friend “Jim,” and much like John Barron, Jim doesn’t appear to exist.

A few weeks ago, the New York Times published an incredibly long and comprehensive list of all the lies Donald Trump has told, just since taking office. That was a few weeks ago, though — before the G20 and before he claimed his son had a meeting with Russians about his campaign and that Trump Sr. knew nothing about it.

Between Trump’s regular pattern of lying and the fact that he already has a pattern of making people up, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the media hasn’t been able to find his friend Jim. Oh, and by the way, Jim is kind of a xenophobic asshole.

The way Trump tells it — Jim is a friend who loves Paris and used to visit every year. Yet when Trump travels to the city Thursday for his first time as president, it’s unlikely that Jim will tag along. Jim doesn’t go to Paris anymore. Trump says that’s because the city has been infiltrated by foreign extremists. Whether Jim exists is unclear. Trump has never given his last name. The White House has not responded to a request for comment about who Jim is or whether he will be on the trip. Source: Washington Post

This isn’t the first time Jim has complained about all the brown people in Paris. In February, Trump told an audience that Jim loved Paris, but alas, he doesn’t go there anymore because “Paris is no longer Paris.”

While anecdotes, often exaggerated, have long been a tool for political orators, we can’t think of anyone who has made up an imaginary friend. That’s just weird.

Featured image via Sean Gallup/Getty Images