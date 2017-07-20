Trump Fans Scream That John McCain Should Die Because They’re All Terrible People (TWEETS)

Reaching an almost all-time low even by their own standards, Trump supporters have taken to Twitter to bash John McCain in the wake of the Republican Arizona Senator’s announcement that he has a brain tumor.

The 80-year-old senator’s office made the announcement on Wednesday after doctors at the Mayo Clinic diagnosed an aggressive tumor called a glioblastoma following surgery to remove a blood clot above McCain’s left eye last week. McCain has been away from the Senate this week as he recovers from the surgery and it is still unclear if or when he will return as he and his family weigh up treatment options, including chemotherapy and radiation.

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter earlier to send a powerful and heartfelt message to his opponent in the 2008 presidential election, despite the fact that McCain was a relentless critic of Obama’s. Even President Trump came across as humble and respectful in his tweet regarding the Senator’s health:

Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon. https://t.co/fONWVlmYyz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2017

Trump has been critical of McCain since his 2008 election defeat at the hands of Obama, stating “I never liked him after that, because I don’t like losers.” He also brought into question McCain’s status as a war hero. “He’s not a war hero,” Trump said. “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

Today, however, President Trump finally took the high road and put all of that behind him, but that doesn’t mean that his very own supporters took the same approach to the unfortunate news of McCain’s latest health setback. Instead, they flocked to Twitter to both celebrate and undermine anybody wishing the Senator well with some even referring to the story as “fake news”:

Have a good day of work tomorrow, and mccain the TRAITOR, can go straight to hell! FACT!!! — JT (@OSS1940) July 20, 2017

But what if the person with brain cancer is a monster? — WilliamShat (@WillaimShat) July 20, 2017

I have NO pity on a man that MURDERED Our Soldiers during Vietnam War, I have NO pity on a man that supporting euthanizing the elderly,etc — Hannah ChalkerMAGA (@chalkermaga) July 20, 2017

Yo @Thomas1774Paine, fake brain tumor story and fake NYT Trump interview story – both within an hour of each other. You better get cracking — MakeUSA_Great (@MakeUSA_Great) July 20, 2017

FUCK senjohnmccain!!! HE'S NO HERO. LET ME TELL YA A STORY. 1st look up the USS FORRESTAL. 2nd… https://t.co/BLhpEMMb9m — conservative🇺🇸🇷🇺 (@Rng17582) July 20, 2017

#NoPrayersFromMe I hope he finally resigns this is God's work I been praying for this exact punishment for many Rhinos don't fret over karma — Sharon Chavez (@sharonDay5) July 20, 2017

John McCain got cancer in an organ I didn't know he possessed. I think a lot of people are shocked today. — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) July 20, 2017

The fact that so many Liberals are praising John McCain now that he's thankfully dying of cancer shows you how horrible of a person he was — Chicago Joe (@adudeinaplace2) July 20, 2017

Fox says McCain has brain cancer. Can only hope this is not …fake news — West is under siege (@ZKondos) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain is a detestable man. Better he were never born at all. We can take some pleasure in the thought of him dying painfully. — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) July 20, 2017

And that is just scratching the surface. Disliking and not agreeing with a person or their policies is one thing, but reveling in the news that that person faces an excruciatingly painful demise is just a special kind of awful.

