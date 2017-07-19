Trump Rips Sessions Over Russia, Says He Never Should Have Made Him AG (AUDIO)

Donald Trump is obsessed with the Russia investigation. He has a right to be; after all, this is the4 modern day “cancer on the presidency” that Richard Nixon was warned about, and we all know what happened there. However, Nixon knew how to keep his mouth shut, and Trump definitely doesn’t.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Trump rails against Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from all things related to Russia. Of course, Sessions really had no choice after it was revealed that he lied to the Senate committee about his own meeting with the Russian Ambassador in order to get confirmed as Attorney General. That matters not to Trump, though. He says he would never have appointed Sessions had he known there would be a recusal. Trump told the Times:

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.”

Here is audio of that clip:

Newsflash, you 71-year-old toddler: It is not Jeff Sessions’ job to engage in an investigation in which he has a clear conflict of interest. Further, had he done that with the intention of providing cover for you and your criminal family, he would be in legal trouble himself. Jeff Sessions is a lawyer, and he knew this. It seems that you literally expect your officials to risk losing law licenses or even going to jail over loyalty to you.

This administration is literally cannibalistic. The second anyone does anything that is even perceived as being harmful to Trump, or “disloyal” as he likes to call it, they fall out of favor and Trump starts threatening them.

I’d be willing to bet that right about now, Sessions is wishing he had never helped get Trump elected, much less taken a job in his administration. In Donald Trump’s world, the only person who is safe is Donald Trump himself.

Featured image via Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images