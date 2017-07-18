WATCH: Mitch McConnell Gets His A** Handed To Him For Whining On The Senate Floor Because Democrats Don’t Support Trumpcare

Mitch McConnell pretended to care about the American people on Tuesday as he blamed Democrats for his own party’s failure to pass Trumpcare.

Seriously. He actually had the gall to accuse Democrats of not caring about people even though the “repeal and replace” bill his party tried to pass would have stripped healthcare away from millions of Americans and would have gutted Medicaid all while erasing the protections provided by the Affordable Care Act. He even made the outrageous claim that Republicans reached out to Democrats to work with them on the bill.

“I imagine many Democrats were celebrating last night,” McConnell said during a speech on the Senate floor. “I hope they consider what they’re celebrating. The American people are hurting, they need relief, and it’s regretful that our Democratic colleagues decided early on that they did not want to engage with us seriously in the process to deliver that relief.”

“These are not just numbers on a page these are real people,” he continued.

Except that Republicans never asked Democrats to work with them. Republicans wrote the destructive bill all by themselves and they demanded that Democrats vote blindly in favor of it.

As we all know, Democrats told Republicans to go f*ck themselves. And even some Republicans refused to support the bill because it was that bad. Many Republicans faced massive opposition from their own constituents at town halls over the bill.

And if Republicans really cared about “real people,” they would have drafted a bill that doesn’t kick over 20 million real people off of their health insurance. It’s that simple.

But McConnell wants to blame Democrats and pretend that his party cares about people. That doesn’t jive considering that Republicans tried killing Obamacare mostly because they wanted to give a fat tax gift to the wealthy at the expense of “real people” who would not be able to afford healthcare without Obamacare.

“I regret that the effort to immediately repeal and replace Obamacare will not be successful,” McConnell said. “That doesn’t mean we should give up. We will now try a different way to bring the American people relief from Obamacare.”

That plan is not exactly “different” either. It’s a 2015 GOP plan that would make premiums skyrocket and strip healthcare from even MORE Americans.

Here’s the video via YouTube.

Twitter users were quick to take McConnell to the woodshed.

I just listened to you blaming #Democrats for this. #Liar. You drafted your bill behind closed doors & excluded Dems. This is on @SenateGOP. — TheNextPhoenix (@TheNextPhoenix) July 18, 2017

Retire, bitch. — Matt Bush (@ItsMattBush) July 18, 2017

What do you have against the average, normal, wage earning American? Why must you do everything in your power to weaken and hurt us? — Jay Hova (@JHova_83) July 18, 2017

So repeal and do nothing?! What cowardice… — Walter Pepper (@WaldoPepper17) July 18, 2017

Maybe you need to get your eyes checked because you’re not seeing all the Americans at their senators offices protesting a repeal. — AMERICAN WOMAN (@valentineomine) July 18, 2017

