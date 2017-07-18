Trump And Putin Had A Secret Meeting After Their ‘Official’ One

Donald Trump said after his official meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G-’19’ Summit that the two “get along very, very well.” They got on so well, in fact, that Melania Trump was sent by staffers to break up the meeting (which ran almost two hours longer than normal) and failed miserably.

After that meeting, Putin and Trump decided to make things a bit more intimate and met alone with only a translator — a Russian one, which is a gigantic violation of national security protocol.

The second meeting reportedly lasted about an hour and was previously not mentioned at all by the administration.

“Never in my life as a political scientist have I seen two countries — major countries — with a constellation of national interests that are as dissonant, while the two leaders seem to be doing everything possible to make nice and be close to each other,” Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, says of Trump and Putin’s interactions, noting that the bromance is “clearly his best personal relationship” with a G-20 leader.

What was discussed at the second, secret, meeting? We really have no way of knowing. Trump made sure that no Americans were present — just himself, Putin, and someone else who is loyal to Putin.

