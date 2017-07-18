RNC Official Retweets Article Calling For Sen. John McCain to ‘F*cking Die Already’

Just imagine the deafening outrage from conservatives if a Democrat shared an article calling for the death of Sen. John McCain. The 80-year-old Republican Senator is recovering from brain surgery after a 2-inch blood clot was found over his left eye. A Nevada official tried to explain why she shared an article which literally calls for McCain’s death in which she added “Amen” to the now-deleted tweet.

Diana Orrock, the Republican national committeewoman for Nevada, shared the article on Monday which called for Sen. John McCain’s death over his hawkish foreign policy views, CNN reports.

“Amen,” Orrock wrote in the tweet from a post on Medium titled “Please Just F***ing Die Already.”

The tweet was deleted but the Internet is forever.

Orrock told CNN that she was not a “big fan” of McCain’s approach to foreign policy, then she went on to deny that she wanted the Senator to die. To my knowledge, ‘die’ still means ‘die’ but she denied her intentions.

Orrock said she was simply agreeing with the “sentiments” of the article, even though the author of the post explicitly called for McCain’s death.

At one point in the article, it states, “If you’re waiting for the part where I say I’m just kidding and would never wish death on anybody, please allow me to make myself clear: I sincerely, genuinely hope that Arizona Senator John McCain’s heart stops beating, and that he is subsequently declared dead by qualified medical professionals very soon.”

Nevertheless, Orrock claimed repeatedly claimed that she just did not want McCain to be in the Senate, and then said people were reading “things into things.”

“People are going to read things into things,” Orrock said of her sharing the article calling for McCain’s death.

Diana, when you say ‘Amen’ to a post literally calling for someone’s death, that means you support that.

Orrock has served as the Nevada committeewoman for the RNC since 2012 and she supported Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

“As national committeewoman, I am supposed to keep my personal beliefs to myself, but I have never been a party-over-principles type of person,” she said of then-Rep. Joe Heck, who was running for the Senate and did not back Trump after the Access Hollywood tape was released. “I have always been a principles-over-party individual,” she said at the time.

While we disagree with McCain over some of his politics, we wish him a speedy recovery. He served this country in the military and in office. We can disagree without wanting people to die. It’s a simple concept.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images