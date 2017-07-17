Trump Whines Pathetically On Twitter Because His Crazy ‘Healthcare’ Bill Is Dead In The Water

Well, it seems that despite the efforts of notoriously crafty Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the GOP’s massive tax cut for the rich healthcare bill is dead for now. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) is out for emergency surgery – we wish him well, of course – and Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) were already hard “NO!” votes. Then, late Monday night, Senators Mike Lee (R-UT) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) came out against the bill as well. Each Senator had his or her own reasons for opposing McConnell, but those reasons matter not for now. The votes to pass this disastrous piece of legislation simply are not there.

Of course, upon hearing that he was, once again about to be humiliated on one of his signature campaign promises, Donald Trump took to Twitter to fume about the bill’s failure in the Senate. He tweeted that he wants to simply repeal the Affordable Care Act now and rip healthcare away from millions. He also said the unthinkable in this hyper-partisan environment: Work with Democrats. Here is his tweet:

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

Now, we all know that McConnell knows that Trump is a fool, and he will likely not heed anything Trump has to say. But this just goes to show two things: 1) Republicans cannot govern their way out of a paper bag, even when they control the entire government, and 2) Trump, once again, shows poor impulse control on Twitter, as well as a woefully inept understanding of the workings on the legislative branch of the government he now supposedly runs.

Either way, these tweets are whiny, pathetic, and like something you’d see from a child. Oh well. Elect a child, expect tantrums.

