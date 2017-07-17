Trump Is Being Sued By A Watchdog For Mar-A-Lago Corruption: Will Visitor Logs Show Pay-To-Play?

The Trump administration likes to keep their backdoor deals tight-lipped, but a government transparency non-profit is about to lift the curtain and and shine some light on Trump’s second White House – the Mar-a-Lago resort.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a government transparency watchdog, was able to obtain Mar-a-Lago resort’s visitor logs, and will begin to release the logs to the public on September 8.

CREW director Noah Bookbinder wants Trump’s meetings to be public knowledge.

“The public deserves to know who is coming to meet with the president and his staff. We are glad that as a result of this case, this information will become public for meetings at his personal residences.”

The nonprofit is working hard to obtain visitor logs from the White House and from Trump Tower.

Below is the full CREW press release.

oh man CREW is getting (and releasing) Mar-a-Lago visitor logs, starting Sept 8 pic.twitter.com/tNqfDam5IK — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) July 17, 2017

Featured image via Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images