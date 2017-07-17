Trump Gets Trashed For Justifying Don Jr’s Collusion With Russia: ‘That’s Politics!’

For someone that ran on the ‘Drain the Swamp’ platform, the current occupant of the White House has a funny way of showing it. Donald Trump Jr. has found himself in the middle of an email scandal (the irony is palpable, isn’t it?) in which he included Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former campaign manager Paul Manafort in the messages. Junior wanted to gather damaging information in 2016 against his Dad’s opponent, Hillary Clinton. The problem is that he sought to collude with a hostile foreign government to get that info in order to get his father elected. It’s unethical and possibly illegal. But, to Donald Trump “that’s politics!” Which brings us full circle back to that ‘drain the swamp’ campaign vow the former reality show star made.

Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2017

No, Amateur, most people would not have met with Russians to obtain information. Most of them would call the FBI after a Russian made contact in order to arrange a meeting.

One Twitter user wrote, “Many people supported you because you weren’t the “stereotypical politician”. And now, look! You’ve become that stereotype.”

Many people supported you because you weren't the "stereotypical politician". And now, look! You've become that stereotype — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) July 17, 2017

We’ve been lied to repeatedly about that meeting.

If the meeting Don Jr. went to was normal, why did he lie about it over and over? Why did Kushner lie about it on his security application? — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 17, 2017

Most politicians would NOT have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's TREASON! — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 17, 2017

The FBI should have been called in. That’s a no-brainer.

No! Most people would have reported the proposition to the FBI.

Only the Trumps would be fool enough to take the meeting. #NiceTryTrump — val broeksmit (@BikiniRobotArmy) July 17, 2017

lol no they wouldn't, this must be your team right about now. pic.twitter.com/XWA7unH0rL — Brandon Keating (@BrandonTalks) July 17, 2017

Meeting with Russian spies is not opposition research. — Robert Caruso (@robertcaruso) July 17, 2017

No, not really. True, most politicians are scumbags, but your kind is on a whole other level. You're swine, pal. pic.twitter.com/ipixj00r4Q — Michael Roffman (@michaelroffman) July 17, 2017

You really are off your rocker. The whole lot of you is guilty as hell and I hope you burn for it. You and your dumb son. — cx (@cxcope) July 17, 2017

So, is it still a witch hunt? pic.twitter.com/Uthscbr5Fm — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) July 17, 2017

7 in 10 americans think the fbi should arrest his cel phone first because he's just making this worse…the entire world is laughing at don — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) July 17, 2017

So much for draining the swamp — Charles Capel (@CharlieCapel) July 17, 2017

Team Trump can’t even come up with a defense over Junior’s scandal. When Trump was on the campaign trail, he called on Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails. Donald is so defensive and the signs are there that he possibly knew about the meeting before it even took place in his own building. Junior was well aware, according to the emails he released on Twitter, that the information was coming from the Russian government that the Kremlin-connected lawyer was offering him. Again, this is a no-brainer but we’re dealing with the Trump administration here, and they do not understand that attempting to collude with Russia is as bad as colluding with Russia. Welcome to Amateur Hour at the White House.

