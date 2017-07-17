News

Trump Gets Trashed For Justifying Don Jr’s Collusion With Russia: ‘That’s Politics!’

By Conover Kennard ·

For someone that ran on the ‘Drain the Swamp’ platform, the current occupant of the White House has a funny way of showing it. Donald Trump Jr. has found himself in the middle of an email scandal (the irony is palpable, isn’t it?) in which he included Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former campaign manager Paul Manafort in the messages. Junior wanted to gather damaging information in 2016 against his Dad’s opponent, Hillary Clinton. The problem is that he sought to collude with a hostile foreign government to get that info in order to get his father elected. It’s unethical and possibly illegal. But, to Donald Trump “that’s politics!” Which brings us full circle back to that ‘drain the swamp’ campaign vow the former reality show star made.

“Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That’s politics!” It tweeted.

No, Amateur, most people would not have met with Russians to obtain information. Most of them would call the FBI after a Russian made contact in order to arrange a meeting.

One Twitter user wrote, “Many people supported you because you weren’t the “stereotypical politician”. And now, look! You’ve become that stereotype.”

We’ve been lied to repeatedly about that meeting.

The FBI should have been called in. That’s a no-brainer.

Team Trump can’t even come up with a defense over Junior’s scandal. When Trump was on the campaign trail, he called on Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails. Donald is so defensive and the signs are there that he possibly knew about the meeting before it even took place in his own building. Junior was well aware, according to the emails he released on Twitter, that the information was coming from the Russian government that the Kremlin-connected lawyer was offering him. Again, this is a no-brainer but we’re dealing with the Trump administration here, and they do not understand that attempting to collude with Russia is as bad as colluding with Russia. Welcome to Amateur Hour at the White House.

Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images.

Author: Conover KennardConover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She's also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn't like to brag about that.