News

Trump Goes Into Full Denial Mode During Temper Tantrum Over Historically Low Approval Rating

By Stephen D Foster Jr ·

Donald Trump just refuses to admit that most Americans disapprove of him and his pathetic presidency.

On Sunday, a new poll was released showing that Trump’s approval rating had dropped to another historic low in the 70 year history of the poll.

According to the ABC/Washington Post poll, only 36 percent of Americans approve of Trump, while a whopping 58 percent disapprove.

That’s the highest disapproval rating and lowest approval rating ever recorded by the poll.

But Trump tried to sugercoat his numbers by rounding off his approval rating to 40 percent and actually had the gall to claim that the number “is not bad at this time.” Trump also attacked ABC and the Washington Post.

Subscribe to our Youtube Channel

Trump is in denial at this point. Just after his first 100 days, the same poll recorded a record low approval rating for a president just after the first 100 days. Now Trump has recorded the lowest approval rating for a president after just six months in office. Sad!

These kinds of major polls are scientifically conducted and serve as a snapshot of American opinion during the given time-frame in which the poll was taken. This poll was taken in the days after Donald Trump Jr. released his damning email proving that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and just after a trip abroad in which Trump embarrassed himself and the United States at the G-20 Summit.

So Americans have a lot to disapprove of when it comes to Trump’s performance in office.

And Twitter users were quick remind Trump of the facts.

 

Featured Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Share this Article!
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Author: Stephen D Foster Jr