Trump Goes Into Full Denial Mode During Temper Tantrum Over Historically Low Approval Rating

Donald Trump just refuses to admit that most Americans disapprove of him and his pathetic presidency.

On Sunday, a new poll was released showing that Trump’s approval rating had dropped to another historic low in the 70 year history of the poll.

According to the ABC/Washington Post poll, only 36 percent of Americans approve of Trump, while a whopping 58 percent disapprove.

That’s the highest disapproval rating and lowest approval rating ever recorded by the poll.

But Trump tried to sugercoat his numbers by rounding off his approval rating to 40 percent and actually had the gall to claim that the number “is not bad at this time.” Trump also attacked ABC and the Washington Post.

The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Trump is in denial at this point. Just after his first 100 days, the same poll recorded a record low approval rating for a president just after the first 100 days. Now Trump has recorded the lowest approval rating for a president after just six months in office. Sad!

These kinds of major polls are scientifically conducted and serve as a snapshot of American opinion during the given time-frame in which the poll was taken. This poll was taken in the days after Donald Trump Jr. released his damning email proving that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and just after a trip abroad in which Trump embarrassed himself and the United States at the G-20 Summit.

So Americans have a lot to disapprove of when it comes to Trump’s performance in office.

And Twitter users were quick remind Trump of the facts.

Actually, Mr. President, people actually disapprove of you. The polls are not inaccurate. It is that you aren’t competent or likeable. — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 16, 2017

It is the worst approval rating of any president after 6 months in office in the history of the poll. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) July 16, 2017

It really is bad. pic.twitter.com/HICkS6I3fD — Morten Øverbye (@morten) July 16, 2017

“40% is not bad at this time”? What do les he mean? No president wants 40% approval ratings at any time in their presidency. — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 16, 2017

For comparison, on nearly the exact same day in his presidency, the same poll had Obama w a 59% net approval https://t.co/4Ble0RFKrp pic.twitter.com/CeZlxG58c2 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 16, 2017

“40% is not bad?” Is that what Trump learned at Wharton? What parents should tell their kids about school? 40% is failing. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 16, 2017

Why are you so insecure? pic.twitter.com/uZahOVJ3YZ — Laura Sesana (@lasesana) July 16, 2017

Uh it’s not almost 40%, and it’s a record low for any President in history, AND you inherited a strong economy and no major war or disasters — Calvin (@calvinstowell) July 16, 2017

I used to tell my math teacher that 40% was “not bad at this time.”

She disagreed. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) July 16, 2017

