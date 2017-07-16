Jared Kushner’s Excuse For The Russian Meeting Would Get Most People Fired

Imagine your boss or a client sends you an email informing you of a meeting. What do you do? Do you read the entire email so you’ll be prepared or do just guess and wing it? You’d probably read the email so you’re prepared. Jared Kushner, though, who is supposedly a very successful businessman, apparently just wings it — at least according to his defense in regards to the Russian meetings.

Kushner wasn’t the original recipients of the emails that arranged the meeting at Trump tower with the very clear agenda of getting dirt on Hillary Clinton, but he was forwarded the emails. Now a source is saying he didn’t read the part about the Russians, despite the fact that the subject line read: “Re: Russia – Clinton – private and confidential.”

In the emails, the contact, a former tabloid reporter called Rob Goldstone, said the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, was a “Russian government attorney” who could provide “very high level and sensitive information” as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr Trump.” But a source close to the situation told BuzzFeed that Mr Kushner did not read to the bottom of the email, missing out key words like “Russian government” and therefore did not realise what the meeting was about. Source: Independent

Oh, and the defense gets worse. According to the source, Kushner only attended the meeting to talk about Russian adoptions. There was no mention of Russian adoptions at all in the email chain.

Not coincidentally, Donald Trump’s campaign manager at the time, Paul Manafort, also claimed that he was innocent because he didn’t read the whole thing.

What makes it even more difficult to believe Kushner is that he’s already proven himself a consummate liar. He lied on his security clearance application, which is a federal crime.

Featured image via Pool/Getty Images