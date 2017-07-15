News

In One Chart, This Company Schooled Donald Trump On How To Treat Women

By Wendy Gittleson ·

Donald Trump, at 71 years old, apparently just can’t help but be a lecherous pervert who judges women solely on physical attractiveness — and rarely does that include women over 50.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte is 24 years his senior. I guess Trump was taken by surprise that a 64-year-old woman could possibly be fit and attractive, so he did what no one with any diplomatic skills would ever even consider — he complimented her looks, but not just her general looks, he told her she has a “good” body. Perhaps the most disturbing part of that is that he thought he was being appropriate.

Here’s the video:

Twitter had a field day with it:

The best response, though, came from Reebok, who made a chart just for Donald Trump saying when it might be appropriate for a man to say, “You’re in such good shape…beautiful.” The answer was pretty much never, unless instead of a woman, you’re talking about an action figure from your childhood.

I’ll have to admit that I haven’t bought a pair of Reeboks in a while. Maybe it’s time.

Featured image via Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

