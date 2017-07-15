In One Chart, This Company Schooled Donald Trump On How To Treat Women

Donald Trump, at 71 years old, apparently just can’t help but be a lecherous pervert who judges women solely on physical attractiveness — and rarely does that include women over 50.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte is 24 years his senior. I guess Trump was taken by surprise that a 64-year-old woman could possibly be fit and attractive, so he did what no one with any diplomatic skills would ever even consider — he complimented her looks, but not just her general looks, he told her she has a “good” body. Perhaps the most disturbing part of that is that he thought he was being appropriate.

Here’s the video:

Twitter had a field day with it:

…And what I hope #BrigitteMacron said to @POTUS “And you look like a sack of s*** you lumpen plonker”. Except in French, obviously — Jane Garvey (@janegarvey1) July 13, 2017

Exact Trump words to Brigitte Macron: ‘You know, you’re in such great shape…beautiful.’ https://t.co/s4hLREulNR — Adam Plowright (@ADAMPLOW) July 13, 2017

Aging pervert @realDonaldTrump makes sexually inappropriate comments to Brigitte Macron pic.twitter.com/FYMGdwuhbX — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) July 13, 2017

A reader reacts to Donald Trump telling Brigitte Macron, “You’re in such good shape” https://t.co/ZbOT4dJKY9 pic.twitter.com/3EU9Mh6kWc — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 14, 2017

The sad, troubling reality is that when @realDonaldTrump paid #BrigitteMacron that “compliment,” he genuinely thought he was being charming. pic.twitter.com/95vd87GiQG — (((B. Paul Stuart))) (@BrianPaulStuart) July 14, 2017

The best response, though, came from Reebok, who made a chart just for Donald Trump saying when it might be appropriate for a man to say, “You’re in such good shape…beautiful.” The answer was pretty much never, unless instead of a woman, you’re talking about an action figure from your childhood.

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, “You’re in such good shape…beautiful,”… THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

I’ll have to admit that I haven’t bought a pair of Reeboks in a while. Maybe it’s time.

