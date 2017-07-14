Trump Jr. Also Met With Ex-Soviet Intelligence Officer To Get Dirt On Hillary Clinton

Ronald Reagan is rolling in his grave.

Donald Trump’s campaign is guilty of colluding with Russia and that became even clearer on Friday morning when NBC revealed that a fifth person attended Trump Jr’s meeting with a Russian lawyer.

In addition to Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, Trump Jr., and Kremlin-liked attorney Natalia Veselnitskya, the meeting at Trump Tower also included Rinat Akhmetshin, a former Soviet Army counterintelligence officer who may still have connections with Russian intelligence.

That’s right. Trump’s campaign worked with a Soviet spy in an effort to win the 2016 Election.

Here’s the report via Twitter

NBC EXCLUSIVE: A Russian-American lobbyist—a fmr Soviet counter-intel officer was also in Don Jr./Russian lawyer mtg pic.twitter.com/6EmikNzsh0 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) July 14, 2017

If this isn’t enough to oust Trump and his goons and put them all in prison, the Republican Party has truly lost all sense of patriotism and duty.

This is proof that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 Election, and Americans across the country should be outraged enough to demand immediate consequences.

Trump Jr. didn’t do himself any favors either by lying about how many Russians he met with during an interview with Sean Hannity. Trump Jr. claimed that the emails he released contained “everything” on his meetings with Russians. Trump’s top propaganda dog took Trump Jr. at his word, only to be humiliated this morning by the breaking news.

Trump and his team have repeatedly tried to sweep this scandal under the rug for days now, but more bombshells continue to drop, damaging any shred of credibility the White House has left.

Let’s keep in mind that the Soviet Union wanted nothing more than to destroy the United States and our democracy for several decades. Both Republicans and Democrats worked to prevent that from happening. But only the Republicans are just fine with Russian meddling in the present day. If this had happened thirty years ago, Republicans would have had Trump Jr. arrested by now. The only reason they continue to protect Trump and his crime family is because they don’t want to hurt their own power. They have literally chosen power and party over country and the Constitution they swore to defend.

And Russia and Vladimir Putin couldn’t be happier about it.

Featured Image: John Moore/Getty Images