Latest House Vote Proves Republicans Are Ready To Go Down With The Russian Ship

With the release of the email chain that proves that Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner met with the Russians with the idea of getting dirt on Hillary Clinton; after Jared Kushner (Donald Trump’s son-in-law) failed to disclose multiple meetings with Russians (which is a crime), he has managed to keep his security clearance. Democrats tried to do something about it, but Republicans, who are apparently with Trump till the very end, stopped them.

House Democrats proposed an amendment that would strip Kushner of his security clearance. Republicans certainly have to be seeing the writing on the wall at this point — Trump and his crew (especially Kushner) are going down — but instead of using this opportunity to tell their constituents that they truly stand for law and order, Republicans are digging their heels and are prepared to go down with the ship (excuse the mixed metaphor). They blocked the amendment.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who chaired the Democratic National Committee during much of last year’s campaign cycle, proposed an amendment targeting Kushner during a House Appropriations Committee markup session Thursday. It was voted down, 22-30, along party lines. The measure would have barred the government from issuing or maintaining a security clearance for any White House individual “under a criminal investigation by a Federal law enforcement agency for aiding a foreign government.” “This amendment is an important step in protecting the American people from the threat of hostile foreign interference. That is not a controversial or a political goal,” Wasserman Schultz said during the hearing. “Revoking Jared Kushner’s security clearance would send a clear signal to anyone who would consider aiding and abetting a foreign enemy state to affect the outcome of a U.S. presidential election that they will not be entrusted with our nation’s most sensitive information,” she added. Source: Huffington Post

This proves that Republicans have lost all claims to patriotism. They have put party and even Russia before country. That’s okay, though. The Trump ship is sinking and Republicans who refuse to jump off will pay dearly at the polls.

